Research Analysts Set Expectations for Century Casinos, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Century Casinos in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 2.52. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

