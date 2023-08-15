Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

