Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Guggenheim

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.35.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

