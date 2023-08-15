ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,162.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 183,479 shares of company stock worth $133,583 and sold 60,090 shares worth $38,254. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

