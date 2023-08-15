RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,728 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

