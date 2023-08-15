RFG Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 646,793 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 441,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 71,832 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

