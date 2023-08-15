RFG Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,495,874 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.