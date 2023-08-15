RFG Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,495,874 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
