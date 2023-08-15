RFG Advisory LLC Sells 506 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

