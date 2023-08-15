RFG Advisory LLC Sells 712 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

