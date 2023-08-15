RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,554,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 2,165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.1 days.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RIOCF stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.
