Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $40.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,426,900. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.