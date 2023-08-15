Royal Bank of Canada Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$103.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Onex Price Performance

About Onex

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$82.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.45. Onex has a 52 week low of C$58.71 and a 52 week high of C$83.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

