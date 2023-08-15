Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of RPRX opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 325,000 shares of company stock worth $10,158,800 and have sold 1,938,122 shares worth $63,555,628. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after purchasing an additional 435,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 165,332 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

