Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.9 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

