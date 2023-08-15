Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
