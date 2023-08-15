Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 757.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

