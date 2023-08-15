SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.50.

SALRF stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

