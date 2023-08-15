Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $161.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $152.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $155.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

