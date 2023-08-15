Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.93.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 751.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

