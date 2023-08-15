Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday.
Saputo Stock Performance
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
