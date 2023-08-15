Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday.

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

