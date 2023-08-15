Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a report released on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $50.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 3,558 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $135,702.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,670.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.90%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

