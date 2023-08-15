Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) PT Raised to $28.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

SVV opened at $25.70 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $276,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $527,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $917,000.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

