Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Shares of SBGSF opened at $174.85 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

