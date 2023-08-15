Scotiabank Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACDVF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.95. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

