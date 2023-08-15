Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYN opened at $31.30 on Monday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 256.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 246.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.