Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,334,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 1,784,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SECYF

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

About Secure Energy Services

Shares of SECYF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.