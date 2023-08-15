Semantix (STIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) will be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Semantix to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semantix Price Performance

STIX stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Semantix has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semantix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Semantix by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Semantix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semantix in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

