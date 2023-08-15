Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 13.7%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

CNRFF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

