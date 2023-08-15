Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 13.7%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
CNRFF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.