Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Rises By 25.5%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EBET

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EBET in the first quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EBET by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EBET by 22.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EBET by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBET Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of EBET stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $891,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. EBET has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About EBET

EBET ( NASDAQ:EBET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 118.70%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Featured Stories

