Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Drops By 28.4%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

Energy Focus Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.17. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

