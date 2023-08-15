Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Rises By 25.4%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $425.43 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

