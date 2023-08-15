Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Grows By 25.2%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact Dividend Announcement

NYSE G opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. Genpact has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.