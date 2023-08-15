Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Declines By 28.6%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,803.0 days.
Hulic Price Performance
Hulic stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.
About Hulic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hulic
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.