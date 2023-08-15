Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Declines By 28.6%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,803.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

Hulic stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

