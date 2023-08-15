Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Drops By 13.5%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hywin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hywin by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hywin by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Hywin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

Hywin Price Performance

Shares of HYW stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Hywin has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

