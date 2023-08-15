Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Declines By 25.1%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

