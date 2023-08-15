Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Drops By 25.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

