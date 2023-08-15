Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 22.8%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OneSoft Solutions Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of OSSIF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
