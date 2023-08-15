Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Declines By 19.7%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

