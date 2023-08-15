Short Interest in PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Rises By 13.9%

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PeptiDream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

PeptiDream Price Performance

About PeptiDream

PPTDF opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. PeptiDream has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

