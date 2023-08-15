Short Interest in Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Increases By 18.2%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2023 includes interests in 246 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
