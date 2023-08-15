Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Rises By 17.2%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
Shares of PORBF opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pola Orbis
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.