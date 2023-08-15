Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Drops By 25.2%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $25,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $27,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $25,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $185,089. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 71,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

