Short Interest in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declines By 25.0%

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

