Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 22.7%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
TDK Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. TDK has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About TDK
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TDK
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.