Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 22.7%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TDK Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. TDK has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

