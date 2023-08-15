Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Decreases By 25.0%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates through the Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.