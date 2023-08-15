Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rises By 14.3%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Umicore Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UMICY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. Umicore has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

