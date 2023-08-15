Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 21.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 514,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.