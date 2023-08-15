Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Drops By 21.4%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 765,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average of $231.00. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

