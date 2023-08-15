Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Rises By 16.7%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,246,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,068,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,133.1 days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

