Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $91.34.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.