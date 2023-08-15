Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) versus Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Head to Head Review

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 8 0 2.73 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Chanson International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.62% 9.65% 6.84% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.17 billion 3.14 $108.57 million $1.26 29.21 Chanson International $13.27 million 0.81 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chanson International.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Chanson International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites. It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

